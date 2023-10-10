SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot in a West Ashley park Monday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot in a West Ashley park Monday evening.

Officers were called to 3601 Mary Ader Ave. at West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. He said the victim received a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police shut down the soccer games that were happening at the park to secure the scene and investigate.

Gibson said the shooting did not involve anyone associated with the recreational activities at the park.

“In light of this, CPD will increase officer presence and engage in foot patrols both during the day and evening, particularly when the park sees an influx of visitors,” Gibson said.

No arrests have been made. Gibson said there is no threat to the public.

correction: Earlier reports from Charleston Police listed the victim as 17 years old. The latest update from law enforcement lists the victim as 16 years old.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash
[INSERT CAPTION]
Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek
Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Couple (1932) by James Van Der Zee from “Follow the North Star” exhibition.
Charleston museum unveils plans for new exhibits
A new community food resource is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
VIDEO: Ribbon cutting held for new Berkeley County Resource Connection Center location
Community members packed the boardroom and lobby of the Charleston County School District...
VIDEO: Community packs Charleston County Board of Trustees meeting
A woman is facing assault and arson charges after punching her neighbor and trying to set his...
VIDEO: 61-year-old charged after biting man, lighting door on fire in separate incidents