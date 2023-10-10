17-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot in a West Ashley park Monday evening.

Officers were called to 3601 Mary Ader Ave. at West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. He said the victim received a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police shut down the soccer games that were happening at the park to secure the scene and investigate.

No arrests have been made. Gibson said there is no threat to the public.

