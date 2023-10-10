SC Lottery
17-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park

Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot in a West Ashley park Monday evening.

Officers were called to 3601 Mary Ader Ave. at West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. He said the victim received a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police shut down the soccer games that were happening at the park to secure the scene and investigate.

No arrests have been made. Gibson said there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

