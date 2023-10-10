SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities said. (WWMT, Ciara Coleman via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A house fire in southwestern Michigan killed two children early Monday while two other people escaped from the burning structure, authorities said.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the home in Kalamazoo about 2 a.m. Officials said an adult and a child had made it out of the home but when crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor that quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews later found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport inside the home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Kalamazoo is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The public safety department said it extends its “sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
17-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
[INSERT CAPTION]
Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek
Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities...
Neighbors tried to help with Michigan house fire that killed 2 kids
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
Car rams into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Rep. Nancy Mace took to social media Monday night to address the attacks overseas.
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace voices support for Israel