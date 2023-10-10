SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3-year-old on life support after being hit by car, mother says

The mother says the driver hit her son after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather's truck. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Cincinnati is on life support after being hit by a car last Friday, his mother said.

Kelsey McLean said her son, Kemarion, jumped out of the back of his grandfather’s pickup truck in the middle of the street around 5 p.m.

The family said a man picked up the little boy and carried him to a nearby fire station for help.

Firefighters called for the Cincinnati Police Department and an ambulance, which took him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“They don’t know what his injuries are because of how swollen he is,” McLean said. “We have to wait for it to go down and heal properly so they can see what’s happening with him.”

Police said the driver of the car was cooperative and stopped at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver wasn’t speeding or impaired.

“I haven’t heard my boy talk since Friday,” McLean said.

The family is hoping the city will install speed bumps and “children playing” signs in the neighborhood to avoid another similar accident.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash
[INSERT CAPTION]
Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek
Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have upgraded the charges for one of the...
Suspect in deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting now charged with murder
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Lawyers make closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death
Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after...
Student killed in shooting on Darlington County school campus, district says
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Missing 2-year-old Michigan boy with special needs found dead in river
FILE - A turkey stands in a barn, Aug. 10, 2015, on a turkey farm near Manson, Iowa. The U.S....
Deadly bird flu reappears in US commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota