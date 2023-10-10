SC Lottery
4 Los Angeles sheriff's deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Officials say four Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were taken to hospital following a fire...
Officials say four Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were taken to hospital following a fire during law enforcement training.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

