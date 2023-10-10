Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) – Everyone gets a little grumpy sometimes, but when you’re a 1,000-pound elk your moodiness comes with a warning for the community.

Bruiser has been living on Whidbey Island in the state of Washington for more than 10 years.

Wildlife officials believe he swam over from Skagit County with his herd and never went back.

He was tranquilized in 2017 to free him from a buoy and 30 feet of mooring line. Then, just before the pandemic, he was seen tangled in a tarp.

“We’ve seen him be detrimental to yard art, tarps, trees, shrubs, bicycles, a little bit of everything. And unfortunately, most recently somebody didn’t heed his warning and he did do some damage to an automobile,” Wildlife Officer Ralph Downes said, adding that Bruiser is in his annual rut.

Bruiser is anxious to shed his antlers and he’s not alone.

“This time of year, he tends to get a little frustrated. He doesn’t have anyone to wrestle with and he can’t find anyone to have as a companion,” Downes said.

Downes said there are no plans to break Bruiser’s routine.

The elk is about 15 years old. Most only live to be 10 or 13 in the wild and up to 20 years old in captivity.

“Now that he’s getting up there in age, it would be far less appropriate or conducive to think about relocating him,” Downes said.

Downes believes Bruiser is past the peak of his sour season, but still warns people to give the massive elk some space.

