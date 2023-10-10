Charleston city council to confirm next chief of police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next leader of the Charleston Police Department will become official Tuesday.

The Charleston city council will vote to confirm Chito Walker’s new role as police chief.

The city of Charleston announced last week that Walker will lead the Charleston Police Department.

Walker had been serving in the role of Interim Police Chief after the passing of former Chief Luther Reynolds.

Walker has been with the Charleston Police Department since 2000 working as a patrolman, detective and member of the SWAT team. He was promoted to deputy chief in March 2020. He was serving as Deputy Chief of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau before being named Interim Chief of Police in July.

