Charleston museum unveils plans for new exhibits

Couple (1932) by James Van Der Zee from “Follow the North Star” exhibition.
Couple (1932) by James Van Der Zee from “Follow the North Star” exhibition.(International African American Museum)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is set to display three new exhibits from December of this year through November of next year.

First on the lineup is a month-long exhibition titled “Creative Gathering: A Space for Gathering, Fellowship, and Reflection.” The exhibit has been curated from the museum’s personal collection and will serve as a space for patrons to reflect on their visit.

The exhibit will draw “cultural and thematic parallels from throughout the diaspora,” according to a release from Haley Jordan, a marketing and communications representative with the museum.

“Creative Gathering” will run from Dec. 14 through Jan. 15.

Starting Jan. 31, the next exhibit, “Feeling the Future: Ming Smith” will weave its way through the five-decade career of African American photographer Ming Smith. This will be Smith’s first solo exhibition at a major institution.

The exhibit will take visitors through major movements and cultural changes that occurred in Black America going back through the 1970s. Thematic elements of Afrofuturism, representation, expression of Black culture and social examination will guide visitors through “the heartbeat of Black life in the United States.”

That exhibition will end on April 28.

The final exhibition is titled “Follow the North Star: Freedom in the Age of Mobility Throughout African American History.” It is set to run from May 23 to Nov. 3 of next year. The exhibition will portray “freedom” as a destination and will take guests on a journey through the hunt for freedom as it has occurred throughout history.

The multimedia exhibit will show the journey to freedom in three different perspectives: The Great Migration, transportation, and spirituality. Visitors will learn about historic events involved in the African American search for freedom and will also tackle the various forms of “escape,” from storytelling and folklore to metaphysical travel.

This exhibit will paint the historic journey to the promised land of freedom in a new light that shows the dreams, hopes, creativity and aspirations of the African American people.

Further information as it comes and tickets can be found on the IAAM website.

