Community packs Charleston County Board of Trustees meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members packed the boardroom and lobby of the Charleston County School District during a regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole board meeting on Monday.

Every seat filled up quickly and many even waited in the lobby once the boardroom had hit capacity. But there wasn’t a scheduled opportunity for all those people to speak since the board voted to eliminate public comment at a prior Committee of the Whole meeting.

Board member Carol Tempel attempted to add public comment back to Monday’s agenda but was unsuccessful. Committee of the Whole Chair, Leah Whatley, said that had already been voted on at a prior meeting and moved on.

The district said they prepared for this crowd saying they coordinated with the police department to make sure there was enough security because they expected a lot of people to be in attendance.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board announced they have a new parliamentarian to help keep the board focused. This comes after the district just fired the previous interim general counsel, Alice Paylor.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien made the decision to fire the general counsel the same day he was put on leave. He is currently still on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint.

The board has called a special meeting to “renew” their vote on an investigation on Tuesday. You can take a closer look at their agenda, here. But that meeting was canceled just a few hours after putting it on the schedule.

Special called meetings must be announced 24 hours in advance, and this one was, but many board members said 24 hours still isn’t enough because they are not being asked about their availability at all.

Courtney Water, a board member who has spoken out about meeting transparency before, said she has an issue with how the scheduling is done without input from members.

“We have real commitments, some of us money is on the line, now I’m speaking for other people, but I’m just saying, we need to be consulted about meeting times period,” Water said.

Board Chair Pam McKinney responded saying this special meeting seemed urgent and she understands the issues. This meeting is being scheduled in response to requests by the governor and attorney general to confirm their votes on the superintendent’s leave in a properly scheduled open meeting.

“To me, the governor and attorney general are urgent,” McKinney said.

Many people came out to tonight’s meeting, some for the first time because of the major decisions being made by the board.

Tanequa Bailey is a Charleston County Parent who is very happy with her son’s classroom but has recently taken note of the news coming out of board meetings.

“I wanted to be more educated on what’s going on in the school district. Lately, it has been stirring some commotion, so we just wanted to see what was going on here,” Bailey said.

Multiple members say that meeting schedule is part of a larger topic of transparency when it comes to who’s time is considered. Now, the board members are working amongst themselves to find the best time to have the special called meeting.

Inside, most people in the crowd wore green, and many wore the same T-shirt that read “Standing up for good trouble.” Outside the boardroom, where people didn’t get a seat, they chatted and sometimes got loud enough to be heard through the closed doors to the boardroom.

