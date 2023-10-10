SC Lottery
Deputies charge 3 teens in robbery at Andrews store

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a robbery and assault Monday at a convenience store in the Andrews area.

One 17-year-old is charged with strong-arm robbery and first-degree assault and battery; a second 17-year-old is charged with strong-arm robbery and third-degree assault and battery; and a 15-year-old is charged with strong-arm robbery, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Deputies responded to the Corner Country Store on County Line Road Monday where the store’s owners told police three masked youths wearing all black entered the store. Two of the youths assaulted the owners, the victims said, while the third began taking items and attempting to open the cash register.

EMS responded to treat the victims, Brown said.

Deputies canvased the area and found three teens matching the description provided near the intersection of Thurgood Marshall Highway and Tomahawk Road, she said. Investigators were able to identify the three as suspects in the case.

The two 17-year-olds were taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The 15-year-old was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

