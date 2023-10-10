SC Lottery
Former Berkeley Co. School District teacher’s license revoked

A former Berkeley High School teacher is no longer allowed to teach in South Carolina.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley High School teacher is no longer allowed to teach in South Carolina.

Thomas Lang resigned in March after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student, according to an order from the state board of education.

A police report from earlier that month states Lang admitted to kissing a student at the school, spent time with the student in his office during class time and gave her his personal phone number after she turned 18.

He was later arrested for enticing an enrolled child from attendance in school.

