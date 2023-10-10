Georgetown County announces finalists in sticker design contest

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Georgetown County can decide on the county’s next “I Voted” sticker.

The county invited students in grades K-12 to submit designs for the new sticker.

Officials said 496 designs were submitted. The final five were revealed on their Facebook page Monday.

Designs can be voted on by “liking” the picture on their Facebook page. Voting in the contest runs through Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.