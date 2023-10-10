SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged with assault on Charleston Southern University campus

North Charleston Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an assault on a college campus.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an assault on a college campus.

Corey Thomas, 19, is charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

An 18-year-old man was found intoxicated on the Charleston Southern University campus on Sept. 16 and was transported by EMS, an incident report states. Officials said the victim was found with a shoe print on his face.

An investigation revealed that the victim attempted to pull Thomas away from a woman outside of a dorm when he began to punch the victim.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to the report.

Thomas was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash
[INSERT CAPTION]
Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek
Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department wants to expand an existing program that targets traffic,...
Charleston Police to use proposed $800K grant in ‘smart policing’
A $5 million federal investment will soon add 446 acres of land along the South Carolina...
Major land expansion coming to Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in Awendaw
Thorp says this year she has some siblings of kids she’s had a couple of years ago and she...
Mt. Pleasant teacher needs your help creating STEM bins for her third-grade class
Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line