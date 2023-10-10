Man charged with assault on Charleston Southern University campus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an assault on a college campus.

Corey Thomas, 19, is charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

An 18-year-old man was found intoxicated on the Charleston Southern University campus on Sept. 16 and was transported by EMS, an incident report states. Officials said the victim was found with a shoe print on his face.

An investigation revealed that the victim attempted to pull Thomas away from a woman outside of a dorm when he began to punch the victim.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to the report.

Thomas was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

