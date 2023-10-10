Man searching for answers after hit-and-run in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is still recovering from injuries and waiting for justice more than a month after a person struck him with a vehicle in downtown Charleston.

Chris, who asked that his last name not be published, says he was crossing the intersection of Meeting and Mary Streets on Sept. 4 around 2 a.m. when a silver sedan making a left-hand turn hit him.

“This car kind of came right at me,” Chris says. “Obviously they didn’t see me once they hit me, you can see I kind of fell under the hood.”

Video shows that shortly after hitting Chris on the crosswalk, the driver of the sedan drove away from the scene, leaving Chris in the middle of the intersection. The incident report from the Charleston Police Department states Chris crossed the intersection while the electronic crosswalk sign read, “Do not walk.”

“The two main things going through my head were, I hope she doesn’t get away and there’s more cars coming,” Chris says.

Multiple cars passed through the intersection while Chris was lying in the middle of the road but no one stopped to make sure he was OK.

“Several cars went by me which was probably the scariest part because no one stopped to help or anything,” he says. “I couldn’t move my leg; I basically dragged myself onto a sidewalk, at which point a police officer that was driving by saw me and was able to get me onto an ambulance.”

Chris says as cars passed him lying in the middle of the road, he briefly lost his faith in humanity.

“Maybe the best people weren’t around me, but that’s not everyone; there are a lot of good people in Charleston too,” he says. “It’s just one of those things where you try to pull it out of your head and say, ‘Yeah, I was surrounded by some bad people on that night, unfortunately, but just have to move forward.’”

Chris is now recovering at home in Philadelphia after the incident left him with a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and investigators continue to pursue leads.

“It’s certainly frustrating. Still in the back of my head hoping maybe somehow that they are found, but as each day goes by, there’s a lower and lower probability of that,” Chris says.

“I do think it’s important that we’re at least getting this out there so people can realize that this could happen to you.”

A Live 5 investigation in July revealed Charleston Police data showing about 76.4% of hit-and-run cases since January 2018 are unsolved. Meanwhile, about 92.5% of cases covered by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are unsolved, according to data from 2021 and 2022.

