Mt. Pleasant teacher needs your help creating STEM bins for her third-grade class

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One Mount Pleasant third-grade teacher is hoping to help her students learn about STEM.

Michelle Thorp is a third-grade educator at Carolina Park Elementary and has been for four years now. Some of the places she’s traveled as an educator are Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina and now South Carolina.

Thorp says third grade is a unique place for kids since they’re old enough to really understand concepts but they’re still young to be excited about heading into the classroom.

Thorp says she’s tried working with adults, but children just have a sense of wonder and excitement about life, and she really wants to instill things in her kids they can take with them throughout life. She says every year when she teaches, she feels like she wants to reinvent or better her teaching style. She says she’s not a person who wants to do the same thing she did last year, which is why for her Donors Choose Project, Thorp is asking for STEM bins.

Right now, Thorp says she has eight operational STEM bins, and this is the first year Thorp is using STEM bins for her class.

STEM bins are storage bins with items inside that kids can use to create various projects. Thorp is asking for things like electronics exploration kits, magnetic 3D building blocks and plastic disc sets as STEM toys for her students.

Thorp says the kids love to think of themselves as third-grade detectives and solve problems in society. (Live 5)

Thorp says this is her first year ever creating STEM bins to teach students. Items are placed in eight different bins and each student has access when they come to class in the morning. Thorp says she’s always trying to get materials from other families, nature or inexpensive items at the hardware store that her kids can manipulate and explore with. But whether it’s science, mathematics, art building or construction, she says it gives the kids a chance to work in a small group, work on their communication skills and hone in on what they’re really interested in.

“I’m a mother of two so if you think about it how you did with your children when they were little, you might rotate their toys so that they always feel like there’s something new and different, the STEM Bins are really the same concept,” Thorp says. “It’s so hands-on by nature and the kids can turn just about anything into an investigation.”

Thorp says the kids love to think of themselves as third-grade detectives and solve problems in society. Thorp says the lessons they’re focusing on now are climate change over time. Using the scenario of working as an apprentice in a real estate company relocated families to different regions of the state. Thorp says this year’s group of students are wonderful with communicating with each other, they participate in a lot of teamwork, and they seem ready to take on more advanced work. But Thorp says no matter what, she wants her kids to remember the good times in her class and take what they learn with them.

“As they grow up and head off to middle school I just hope that they keep with them, they’ll always know that I’m gonna be in their corner,” Thorp says. “You know that they know they always have someone cheering them on and believing the best for them.”

Thorp says this year she has some siblings of kids she’s had a couple of years ago and she loves to visit the fourth or fifth-grade classrooms just to check in on their progress. And she says above all, she really appreciates the support of her community supporting education right now.

“It’s a tough field and it comes with its challenges like everything but teachers really need to feel that community support now more than ever,” Thorp says.

Thorp only needs $200 to complete her project on Donors Choose. If you’d like to support Michelle Thorp’s Donors Choose goal to purchase items for her classroom STEM bins, you can click the link here to donate and become a Classroom Champion.

