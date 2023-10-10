North Charleston Police investigating home invasion, assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for four people after an early-morning home invasion.

Officers were called to a home off of Highway 78 in North Charleston around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims told officers that three men kicked in the door and demanded money from them, an incident report states.

The report states there was a language barrier, and the three suspects began beating them with electrical wire and stabbing one with a knife.

The victims gave them their wallets before the three suspects drove off in a black pickup truck.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

