North Charleston Police investigating home invasion, assault

North Charleston Police are searching for three men who entered a home and demanded money.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for four people after an early-morning home invasion.

Officers were called to a home off of Highway 78 in North Charleston around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims told officers that three men kicked in the door and demanded money from them, an incident report states.

The report states there was a language barrier, and the three suspects began beating them with electrical wire and stabbing one with a knife.

The victims gave them their wallets before the three suspects drove off in a black pickup truck.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

