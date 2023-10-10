SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County

Columbia Presbyterian Community
Columbia Presbyterian Community(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The wife of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, and mother of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, is accused of assaulting her 98-year-old mother, according to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Deputies were called out on Sept. 29 to the Columbia Presbyterian Community Care Center at 700 Davega Drive.

According to the incident report, the executive director of the facility told deputies two medical technicians witnessed Roxanne Wilson assault her mother.

One of the technicians notified Roxanne Wilson her mother didn’t take her medicine despite the technicians’ attempts, the report claimed.

The report accused Roxanne Wilson of forcing medicine in her mother’s mouth. The report also said her mother continued to tell Roxanne Wilson she didn’t want to take her medicine.

According to the sheriff’s department’s incident report, Roxanne Wilson said, “‘[you’re] going to take this damn medicine’ and forced it into her mouth with a fork ... then began forcing water into [the mother’s] mouth until she was choking.”

Deputies were told the mother had dementia when they tried to speak to her, the report said.

The department’s incident report said Roxanne Wilson denied the assault allegations and told deputies “she never did such a thing.”

She left the community care center “without incident,” according to the report.

A statement from Franklin Fant, CEO, Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina said:

“For nearly 70 years our Presbyterian Communities team has provided quality and compassionate care to residents we’ve been honored to serve. The incidents last Friday are unfortunate. We are fully cooperating with the authorities, and we welcome a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department told WIS News 10 they are continuing to investigate the case. As of Tuesday evening, no charges have been filed against Roxanne Wilson.

WIS News 10 reached out to Roxanne Wilson, her attorney and spokespeople for Rep. Joe Wilson and Attorney General Alan Wilson and did not receive a response.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner, the...
Woman dies in Friday Berkeley County motorcycle crash
[INSERT CAPTION]
Coroner identifies Ladson woman killed in crash in Goose Creek
Tyrone King, 13, was last seen in the area of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Crime scene tapes blocks off the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus after...
Student killed in shooting on Darlington County school campus, district says
Surveillance footage shows a car striking a man on Sept. 4 at the intersection of Meeting and...
Man searching for answers after hit-and-run in downtown Charleston
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Charleston Police investigating home invasion, assault
The city of Charleston announced Chito Walker will be the next Chief of Police.
Charleston city council to confirm next chief of police