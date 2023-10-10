SC Dept. of Education to release annual report cards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education officials are set to release the 2023 school report card Tuesday morning.

State Superintendent Ellen Weaver will present the results at a school in Barnwell County at 10 a.m.

Report Cards provide information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, awards, parent involvement and more.

This will be Weaver’s report card release and will reflect the results of the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.