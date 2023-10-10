SC Lottery
SC Dept. of Education to release annual report cards

The South Carolina Department of Education officials are set to release the 2023 school report card Tuesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education officials are set to release the 2023 school report card Tuesday morning.

State Superintendent Ellen Weaver will present the results at a school in Barnwell County at 10 a.m.

Report Cards provide information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, awards, parent involvement and more.

This will be Weaver’s report card release and will reflect the results of the 2022-2023 school year.

