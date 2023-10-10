‘She was scared for her life’: West Ashley parents react to shooting at park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical night for parents, children and staff at a West Ashley park took a turn Monday night after a shooting was reported nearby.

One family says having patience made all the difference in securing their safety.

“It happens in today’s world,” parent and parkgoer Jason O’Coin said. “The more prepared you are for things of this nature, the better you can handle them.”

For most of the night, people said the fields were full of shouts and claps as people cheered on their young ones playing soccer.

At around 8 p.m., families reported seeing a dozen police, fire and EMS speeding by and setting up further down the dirt road, near the woods.

Games were then interrupted by the sound of fog horns, which are used during lightning storms to alert people and get them off the field.

“We were in the far field down here on 2A. Sitting close to the road. We knew we had to come back this direction, where everyone was going. At the same time, not many options,” O’Coin said.

O’Coin said his family made a plan to remain calm and travel together to safety.

Any remaining games and activities were canceled on the soccer fields for the night.

Families felt reassured by the quick and orderly reaction from officials.

“They did what they did out of an abundance of caution to make sure everybody was safe,” O’Coin said.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department received a report of a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound nearby.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the injury was non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation, and the department said there is no threat to the public.

Parents say they were happy no one was hurt, but they are afraid the mental toll it took on their young children will stick.

“The game was going on, they could see the police cars coming. She mentioned to us… she just wanted to leave,” O’Coin said. “She was scared for her life. And that’s a scary thing to have your child tell you.”

“My son’s a little older at this point, he’s 12,” parent Shannon Shuler said. “He can handle that anxiety a little better. If he were five or six, I may not be able to get him back out here for a game.”

Several people have since requested more security and safety measures.

“We need to make sure this is a long-lasting deal so we can feel safe coming out here,” Shuler said. “I think it’s important we become more proactive than reactive.”

In a brief statement, City of Charleston Spokesman Jack O’Toole said Mayor Tecklenburg is in close contact with the Charleston Police Department and the city parks department.

They are in talks to bring increased police presence, additional safety measures and lighting to the area.

The park is currently open to the public.

