South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace voices support for Israel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the death toll continues to rise in Israel, many state and local lawmakers are speaking up and voicing their support for the victims and calling for an end to the violence.

Rep. Nancy Mace took to social media Monday night to address the attacks overseas.

“I want our community in South Carolina and the Lowcountry in the First Congressional District,” Mace said in the video. “I want our Jewish friends and neighbors to know for those who are stuck in Israel tonight that we are working overtime to rescue and evacuate American citizens from our district and from South Carolina and bring them home and we are praying for you and for your families tonight this weekend.”

Mace went on to say she wants to see the United States stand by its ally Israel through the war.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.