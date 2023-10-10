SC Lottery
South Carolina’s Beamer said WR Wells doubtful to play vs. Florida

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. is doubtful to play against Florida this week as he continues to heal from a left foot injury.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer updated Wells’ condition Tuesday. Wells, who missed time at summer camp with a lower-body injury, hurt his foot early in a 24-14 loss at No. 1 Georgia last month. Wells missed the next two games and continued his rehab during the team’s bye this past week.

Wells met with a specialist in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday to check his progress, and Beamer said the senior was “on the fast track from a healing process.”

But Beamer didn’t want to rush Wells back to the field “before he’s ready and don’t want Juice going out there without the right mindset.”

Wells is a 6-foot-1 wideout who played at James Madison prior to joining the Gamecocks before last season. Wells led the team with 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns. This season, Wells has just three receptions for 37 yards, including a touchdown.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) faces the Gators (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday.

