Storm system to bring soaking rain late Wednesday through Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful day is expected with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. High clouds will increase during the day and will thicken up Tuesday night into Wednesday. Our next storm system will develop along the northern Gulf coast and head our way, increasing the chance of rain, by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A soaking rain is expected from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. One to three inches of rain is possible. Because the rain will be steady, and spread out over an extended period of time, flooding is unlikely.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Cloud. Rain Possible Late. High 78.

THURSDAY: Rain Likely in the AM. A Few PM Showers. High 69.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 73.

