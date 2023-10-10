Suspect in deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting now charged with murder

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have upgraded the charges for one of the four suspects arrested in connection to a Hemingway killing last month.

Frederick Donell Lewis, 47, of Nesmith, now faces a murder charge in addition to previous charges of accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and five counts of armed robbery.

Three others were also arrested on charges connected to the crime.

Ariyan Jahne Pickett, 21, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with accessory before the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of murder, criminal conspiracy, five counts of armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green, 25, of Conway, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, five counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shane Sharod Singletary, 25, of Georgetown, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, five counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Chair Road in the Hemingway area of Williamsburg County on Sept. 10 where they found one gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jaquan Shamar Julious.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said that their investigation into the incident revealed that Lewis escorted Singletary and Green to the home in a vehicle driven by Pickett, at which point the three men conspired to rob Julious.

Deputies say Singletary and Green entered the home, which was occupied by several people, armed, and began making demands. The suspects discharged a firearm before fleeing.

Lewis was taken into custody on Friday by the US Marshal’s Task Force and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Williamsburg County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office obtained an additional warrant on Monday, charging him with murder.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office investigation into this matter is ongoing.

