With no state law, Bluffton looks to become latest in SC to address hate crimes

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Bluffton could become the latest in South Carolina to take the issue of hate crimes into its own hands.

Bluffton Town Council will have a second and final reading on Tuesday that would establish a “Hate Intimidation Ordinance” in the town.

If it passes, the ordinance would be just the fourth such ordinance in South Carolina; one of two states without a statewide hate crimes law.

Charleston, Greenville and Columbia have each passed similar ordinances in the past five years.

Bluffton’s Hate Intimidation Ordinance wouldn’t be a stand-alone crime, instead, it would add on to a crime where bias against a protected class was a contributing factor in the crime.

The new ordinance would be defined as:

“A person who violates Chapter 18 of the Town of Bluffton Code of Ordinances with the intent to intimidate a person or persons in whole or in part because of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental disability, or national origin of any person is guilty of the separate offense of hate intimidation and shall be punished as provided in item (b) here within. Sentences shall run consecutive to one another unless the court specifies on the record good cause why they should run concurrently.”

Punishments include a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail with the ability for the sentence to be suspended through court-ordered education, counseling or community service. Any imposed fine could be directed to support programs promoting inclusivity.

A hate crime bill has been introduced at the state level several times over the years.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

During the most recent session, the bill passed the House of Representatives before stalling out in the Senate.

Tuesday’s town council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Theodore D. Washington Municipal Building located at 20 Bridge Street.

