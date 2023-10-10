Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing charges after she refused to move her car from a school drop-off line.

Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to animals or personal property.

Officers were called to Midland Park Elementary School around 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a verbal disturbance between a woman and a school employee at the drop-off line, a report states.

The report states Grant refused to move her vehicle out of the car line because she told officers she was trying to use the school’s Wi-Fi.

Grant refused to give the officer her name and comply with their orders. The report states Grant started to yell profanities and kicked at the officers.

She was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $13,000 bond which has been posted.

