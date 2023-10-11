Charleston Co. man arrested following domestic dispute

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a gun at a woman sitting in the same car.

Wesley Howard Gerald, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies responded around 10 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired in a domestic violence incident at 9355 N Highway 17.

Court documents state that deputies noticed a bullet hole in the front driver’s side door of the victim’s car. The victim said that the incident was prompted by a verbal dispute between her and Gerald, which then escalated to a physical altercation when he hit her multiple times in the head and face before finally pulling a 9mm handgun and shooting at her. She was not harmed by the gunfire.

Gerald is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.