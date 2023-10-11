SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. man arrested following domestic dispute

Wesley Howard Gerald, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during...
Wesley Howard Gerald, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.(Charleston County Jail)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a gun at a woman sitting in the same car.

Wesley Howard Gerald, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies responded around 10 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired in a domestic violence incident at 9355 N Highway 17.

Court documents state that deputies noticed a bullet hole in the front driver’s side door of the victim’s car. The victim said that the incident was prompted by a verbal dispute between her and Gerald, which then escalated to a physical altercation when he hit her multiple times in the head and face before finally pulling a 9mm handgun and shooting at her. She was not harmed by the gunfire.

Gerald is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash on...
Troopers seek information in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Charleston Police investigating home invasion, assault
A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District said social media has become a challenge...
Former Berkeley Co. School District teacher’s license revoked

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday.
Police investigating reported bank robbery
Crews respond to a downtown water main break Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Charleston water main break
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Hampton University during her "Fight for Our Freedoms...
VP Kamala Harris’ ‘Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour’ stops in Charleston
VIDEO: Crews respond to Charleston water main break