Crews respond to Charleston water main break

Charleston Police is warning drivers downtown of a water main break that's impacting traffic Wednesday morning.
Charleston Police is warning drivers downtown of a water main break that’s impacting traffic Wednesday morning.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police is warning drivers downtown of a water main break that’s impacting traffic Wednesday morning.

Officers say Vendue Range at East Bay Street and Concord Street at Cumberland Street are both closed to traffic while repairs are made to the water main.

No timetable was available for the closure. Charleston Water is already working to repair the break, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

