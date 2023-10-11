SC Lottery
Crews respond to fire at vacant mobile home

The Pine Ridge Fire Department says a vacant mobile home burned to the ground Wednesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pine Ridge Fire Department says a vacant mobile home burned to the ground Wednesday morning.

Chief Ben Waring said the call came in just after 5:30 a.m. for a fire at Leisure Drive and Haney Branch Road.

He said the single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames and had already burned to the frame when crews arrived.

Waring said the home was vacant and had no power at the time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

