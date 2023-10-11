Crews respond to fire at vacant mobile home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pine Ridge Fire Department says a vacant mobile home burned to the ground Wednesday morning.

Chief Ben Waring said the call came in just after 5:30 a.m. for a fire at Leisure Drive and Haney Branch Road.

He said the single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames and had already burned to the frame when crews arrived.

Waring said the home was vacant and had no power at the time.

