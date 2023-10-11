SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy rain expected overnight, Thursday morning!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning due to the potential of heavy rain that will likely lead to a messy morning commute. A developing storm system along the Gulf coast will quickly track eastward today. Cloudy skies will overtake the area but the rain chances won’t increase until late this afternoon or evening. The rain will become steadier, and heavier, overnight with a very wet morning commute expected on Thursday. Rain will gradually taper off as we head toward lunch time and the afternoon but not before most folks receive 1-3″ of rain. This will be the most significant rainfall in nearly a month. A second disturbance will bring a chance of scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening but this rainfall should be much lighter in nature. A slight chance of rain will linger into Saturday until a cold front sweeps through the area. Behind the front, we expect a sunny and cooler day on Sunday going from highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday with low to mid 70s on Sunday.,

TODAY: Cloudy Sky. Rain Possible Late. High 78.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. Heaviest in the Morning. High 69.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

