FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Wednesday night ahead of soggy Thursday

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine has an update on a very wet Thursday forecast and how much rain to expect.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The skies will become increasingly cloudy Wednesday as the next storm front moves in from the northern Gulf coast to deliver a wet Thursday.

The chance of rain and showers will begin increasing Wednesday afternoon into the evening, Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says.

Sovine says a soaking rain is expected from Wednesday night through Thursday morning with one to three inches possible. But because the rain will be steady and spread out over an extended period of time, flooding is unlikely.

Rain will begin to taper off by Thursday afternoon but a second storm system will begin to take shape over the southeast on Friday bringing the chance of scattered rain and warmer temperatures.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the amount of rain expected during the morning commute.

