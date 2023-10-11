FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest named storm, Tropical Storm Sean, formed Wednesday morning in the distant Atlantic Ocean.

As of 5 a.m., Sean was located about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 33.1 West. The storm is moving west-northwest near 13 mph.

Sean has an estimated wind speed of 40 mph with higher gusts but isn’t expected to strengthen over the next 72 hours.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb or 29.71 inches.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says Tropical Storm Sean isn’t expected to be an issue for the United States and should begin to weaken in the central Atlantic early next week.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sean forms in Atlantic!



