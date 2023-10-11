SC Lottery
Former Israeli soldiers of the Lowcountry share perspectives on Israel-Hamas war

Eli Aboudaram and Boaz Gelber say moving forward, they want Hamas to be completely erased and...
Eli Aboudaram and Boaz Gelber say moving forward, they want Hamas to be completely erased and are going day by day to make sure their families are safe.(live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Air strikes have devastated Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war reaches its fifth day with more than 1,200 people killed and some in the Charleston area have family amongst the battlegrounds.

Eli Aboudaram served for Israel in the 1990s and lives on James Island. His parents, uncles, aunts, cousins and more are back in Israel.

Aboudaram says there’s nothing proportional to this war. Not even the Holocaust.

As of now, Aboudaram and Boaz Gelber, another former Israeli soldier, say there’s no telling when this battle might end, but see it being brief with a massive amount of causalities.

Fortunately, all of their family has survived so far. However, it does not diminish the impact it’s causing them emotionally to see their land being destroyed, women getting raped and small, innocent children getting beheaded by a terrorist group.

“It’s not about proportion anymore,” Aboudaram said. “There’s no proportion after September 11. There’s no proportion after Pearl Harbor. There’s no proportion that we’re going to take. We love the support of American people. It’s morally amazing. But that’s it. It’s only morally. We don’t need to prove on anyone anymore.”

The two say moving forward they want Hamas to be completely erased and are going day by day to make sure their families are safe.

To join alongside these two former soldiers in solidarity with Israel, attend the rally on Thursday for “Charleston Stands With Israel” at Charleston City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

