Hensley makes FG as time expires and Coastal Carolina gets first win at App State

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kade Hensley narrowly made a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired to help Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 27-24 on Tuesday night for coach Tim Beck’s first Sun Belt Conference victory.

Coastal Carolina (3-3, 1-2) won at Appalachian State for the first time in program history — following six straight losses.

Grayson McCall threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina. It was his 27th career game with multiple touchdown passes. Sam Pinckney and Jameson Tucker each had 100-plus yards receiving. Braydon Bennett added 64 yards on the ground with a TD.

CJ Beasley ran up the middle for 21 yards before intentionally going to the ground at the 1-yard line with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter. After a timeout, McCall took a loss of 4 to wind down the clock and then Beasley ran it to get the clock to 3 seconds.

Hensley easily made the initial kick, but it was waived off after Appalachian called its last timeout. His next attempt snuck inside the right post for the win.

Joey Aguilar threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns for Appalachian State (3-3, 0-2), which was coming off a 41-40 win at ULM on Sept. 30.

