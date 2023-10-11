Justice Department awards billions to enhance services for crime victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Justice is awarding more than $4.4 billion in grants to support community safety across the U.S.

The announcement of the investment came Wednesday afternoon at MUSC where the National Mass Violence Victimization Center is based.

These grants are all centered around reducing violence and crime, and the Charleston community knows about the impacts of both all too well.

“If you haven’t had a mass violence event yet in your community, you will, but it’s hard to think about in advance,” National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center Director Dr. Dean Kilpatrick said. “So, what we want is for people to be prepared.”

Tragedy and violence struck Charleston eight years ago when nine were shot and killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Kilpatrick said, “When it happens, you’re not basically getting to know who you should’ve known before and you’re introducing yourself at the scene, as opposed to thinking about it and being ready for it so when it happens you can deal with it more effectively.”

Department of Justice officials toured the church Wednesday morning to further understand why investing in the center at MUSC is crucial for recovery efforts.

“Being in that building, it was like being in a hollowed place and it really made an impression,” Director of the Office for Victims of Crime with the Department of Justice Kristina Rose said. “I’m sure I speak for my colleagues here in that I feel such a deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility to the memories of the people that were killed there eight years ago.”

The grant money will promote safety and strengthen trust, accelerate justice system reforms, improve fairness and effectiveness of the juvenile justice system, expand access to victim services, and advance science and innovation.

The victimization center at MUSC is receiving $8.9 million to expand its work.

