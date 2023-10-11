SC Lottery
Kamala Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Charleston Wednesday afternoon ahead of an appearance at the College of Charleston.

The visit is one stop on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” which focuses on critical issues that affect young Americans.

She paused after disembarking from the plane to make a few brief comments about the war in Israel.

“Needless to say I’m completely outraged by what has taken place. we are looking at extreme acts of terrorism that must be condemned in no uncertain terms. There is absolutely no justification for terrorism,” she said.

She reiterated the Biden Administration’s commitment to Israel and its people to “support them and in particular to give Israel what it needs to defend itself.”

“One of our highest priorities, of course, is the safety and well-being of American citizens and that will continue to be among our highest priority,” she said. “And it’s also critically important that as we have been, we will stay in constant communication and contact with our allies, with our Israeli partners with members of Congress, as we have been doing in these last few days.”

Harris’s flight was delayed from its original arrival time of 11 a.m. Her plane touched down shortly after 1:30 p.m.

She is now expected to speak at the College of Charleston at approximately 3:10 p.m. The event is being live-streamed by the White House.

During the event at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre, Harris is expected to address several topics, including reproductive freedom, gun safety and voting rights as well as pressing matters like climate action, LGBTQ+ equality, and concerns surrounding book bans.

The visit is the seventh stop on her month-long college tour.

During her tour, she is visiting colleges in seven states, including historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, and other state schools.

Students at the College of Charleston will have the opportunity to ask questions of the vice president during the event.

Registration for the event is now closed as it has reached capacity. Students who did secure registration need to bring their student ID for access.

Officials are recommending that commuters consider alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. There will be law enforcement on-site to assist with traffic management.

