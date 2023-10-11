SC Lottery
LIVE: VP Kamala Harris’ arriving in Charleston

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Charleston Wednesday afternoon ahead of an appearance at the College of Charleston.

Harris’s flight was delayed from its original arrival time of 11 a.m. She was expected to arrive shortly after 1:30 p.m. and may make a brief statement before proceeding to the College of Charleston, which is one stop on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” which focuses on critical issues that affect young Americans.

Harris is expected to address several topics, including reproductive freedom, gun safety and voting rights.

In addition, she’ll discuss pressing matters like climate action, LGBTQ+ equality, and concerns surrounding book bans.

The visit is the seventh stop on her month-long college tour.

During her tour, she’s visiting colleges in seven states, including HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, and other state schools.

Students at the College of Charleston will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Vice President during the event.

Registration for the event is now closed as it has reached capacity.

Students who did secure registration need to bring their student ID for access.

The event will also be live-streamed on the White House’s official website.

Officials are recommending that commuters consider alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. There will be law enforcement on-site to assist with traffic management.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre.

