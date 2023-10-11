Man facing charges in connection to stolen property, burglaries

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berekely County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man after a lengthy investigation in connection to stolen property.

Brendan James Boivin, 18, was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny over $10,000 and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen with the Summerville Police Department on June 30, Cpl. Carli Drayton said. She said the vehicle refused to stop and then fled to the Pinopolis area where Boivin fled on foot.

Deputies responded to two calls from the area on the next day in reference to two home burglaries, a press release states.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Boivin, the press release states.

It goes on to say that during the investigation, it was revealed that several crimes were committed in the Pinopolis area.

During one of the burglaries, Boivin stole a vehicle and fled to Savanna, Georgia, Drayton said.

She said with the help of the US Marshals Task Force, Boivin was found and taken into custody. He was then taken to Florence County for other charges.

Boivin was then taken to Hill-Finklea Detention Center. Drayton said he has additional felony charges pending with the Summerville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.