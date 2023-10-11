One in custody after Charleston bank robbery, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a James Island man is facing charges following a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

Carl Lee Mickell, 66, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Police responded to the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. to a report of a bank robbery.

Investigators say the suspect, whom they later identified as Mikell, entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded money from an employee. He then ran from the scene with stolen cash.

Police found Mikell behind a nearby business and arrested him, Gibson said.

No bank employees were injured.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information in the robbery can call the on-duty Charleston Police detective 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

