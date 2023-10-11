SC Lottery
SCOTUS hears arguments in South Carolina gerrymandering redistricting case

By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning in South Carolina’s gerrymandering redistricting case, Alexander v SC State Conference of the NAACP.

In the case, plaintiffs including the NAACP and a Hilton Head resident allege Republican lawmakers at the State House redrew the lines of the First Congressional District as an illegal racial gerrymander.

The plaintiffs claim they breached that competitive district to make it more likely to remain Republican-held and packed Black voters in Charleston County into the Democrat-leaning Sixth District.

Republicans say they redrew the lines to try to maintain their hold on six of the state’s seven Congressional districts — a partisan gerrymander, not a racial one, which they say SCOTUS has upheld as legal.

At a later, SCOTUS will decide if it’ll uphold a lower court ruling and force the legislature to redraw the lines or if it’ll revere the lower court decision and allow the districts to stay as they are.

Both parties have requested a decision by Jan. 1.

