SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Curtice, Ohio. Here he is holding multiple tickets bought in multiple states. Powerball players will have a shot Wednesday at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players will have a shot Wednesday at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion.

It would be the second largest of any lottery prize ever, topped only by the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November. The previous No. 2 was a $1.586 billion Powerball with three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2016.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. And wins in recent months have been few and far between.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner. The previous winning Powerball ticket was sold on July 19, and it was worth $1.08 billion after 39 drawings without a jackpot win.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

The $1.73 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $756.6 million.

Winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash on...
Troopers seek information in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Charleston Police investigating home invasion, assault

Latest News

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
The latest named storm, Tropical Storm Sean, formed Wednesday morning in the distant Atlantic...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic
Israel's airstrikes cause devastation in Gaza. (Source: CNN)
Gaza neighborhood reduced to ashes
The latest named storm, Tropical Storm Sean, formed Wednesday morning in the distant Atlantic...
VIDEO: Tropical Storm Sean forms in Atlantic