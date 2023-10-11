SC Lottery
Troopers seek information in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26

State troopers are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on I-26 West Saturday night and left the scene of the crash.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 26.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile maker 204 on Oct. 7 at approximately 7:50 p.m. A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Troopers believe a person driving a 2014-2017 Honda Odyssey minivan, like the one pictured below, is a suspect in the crash.

Troopers believe a minivan like the one pictured above was involved in the hit-and-run crash on...
Troopers believe a minivan like the one pictured above was involved in the hit-and-run crash on I-26.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Troopers say the color of the minivan is unknown at this time, however it is suspected to have frontend and undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501, or by calling CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

