SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend

In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for hundreds of students. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fraternity party at the University of Southern California had a surprise guest for their DJ during parents weekend.

In a video shared on TikTok, Will Ferrell can be seen DJing at a booming party. Hundreds of students begin singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers as the song begins playing.

The comedian and actor, most recently seen in “Barbie,” was at USC during a tailgate party before the school’s football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The 56-year-old can be seen in sunglasses, backwards hat and headphones interacting with some students at the party.

Ferrell’s eldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC. Ferrell himself is a 1990 graduate of the university with a bachelor’s degree in sports information, according to USA Today.

Ferrell had been back to visit his alma mater on multiple occasions, most notably to give a commencement speech in 2017 and to receive an honorary doctorate degree.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run crash on...
Troopers seek information in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-26
Officers were called to West Ashley Park around 7 p.m. for a report of teen with a gunshot wound.
16-year-old hurt in shooting at West Ashley Park
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Charleston Police investigating home invasion, assault
A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District said social media has become a challenge...
Former Berkeley Co. School District teacher’s license revoked

Latest News

Carl Lee Mickell, 66, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during...
One in custody after Charleston bank robbery, police say
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
Police say one man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a home on East Surrey Drive in...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Hampton University during her "Fight for Our Freedoms...
LIVE: Harris to speak at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour