‘Banned Books Week’ event at N. Charleston bookstore highlights ban history

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston bookstore hosted its fourth annual “Banned Books Week” panel on Wednesday.

“Banned Books Week” is a national event promoted by the American Libraries Association that highlights historic book bans and their impact on access to information.

Librarians, authors and a bookstore owner gathered at Itinerant Literate Books in North Charleston to share their thoughts on the history and process of book bans.

Attendees say understanding what a “book ban” actually is, is critical in a time where many districts are seeing challenges to material. For example, Berkeley County is evaluating the content of 93 books right now.

“Overall, the reason we like to have this event is because we want the number one question I feel like we get in the store is like oh my gosh, this book was banned, like why was it banned?” Julia Turner, co-owner of Itinerant Literate Books, said.

Historically, certain books have had lasting bans in school districts, and the week even highlights books that were and are banned by certain countries. Turner says now, the “ban” that makes headlines, is people challenging books that appear in schools and libraries.

“It’s not like it’s not the government. That’s like saying you can’t read these are people in your community raising these issues,” Turner said.

So far, a Berkeley County Committee has reviewed 10 of the 93 challenged books. The committee recommends keeping at least four books district-wide and three in just high schools.

“I would say that determining age appropriateness is something that our librarians are best equipped to do. They often went and got master’s degrees. These are these are highly qualified people,” ACLU Communications Director Paul Bowers said.

Most at the event opposed major bans across a school district, instead asking people to take up content conversations with their student’s teachers and librarians to create a personal path for their reading journey.

“I’m a parent myself, and my kids are getting to an age where we talk about current events. And I think, you know, there are things that you can decide as a parent, my kids, but where we draw the line was deciding that nobody’s kid is,” Bowers said.

The request that the Berkeley County School Board evaluate 93 books came from one parent – and was sent on behalf of all school district students. The district says they are following policy by having a committee review the books and make recommendations.

The next evaluation meeting of the next 10 books will take place on Oct. 26.

