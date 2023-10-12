Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The superintendent of the Charleston County School District will remain on paid leave during an investigation, the district’s Board of Trustees decided in new votes conducted at a special called meeting Thursday morning.

Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave in September after an extensive closed-door executive session discussion. His paid leave would be pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint from a district employee. But the vote, which at the time did not mention the complaint or any other reason for the action, sparked backlash from the community and demands for an investigation into the board’s actions.

The board conducted new votes Tuesday on whether to investigate Gallien based on an employee complaint and whether to place him on administrative leave. Both votes ended as they had the first time around, meaning Gallien is still on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Gallien has since filed a lawsuit against the district, arguing that part of the meeting was illegal and violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis requested the attorney general give an official opinion on the situation.

Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote in response, that his office cannot give an official opinion, but he says they have always held that executive session meetings should be used sparingly, and the public should be given a specific purpose for why the meeting needs to be hidden from the public.

“Our opinions have long concluded that announcement of an executive session through generalized purpose such as ‘personnel matters’ or ‘employment matters’ are not in compliance with FOIA,” Wilson said.

The board set Thursday morning’s meeting for the sole purpose of reviewing the decisions to place Gallien on leave and open an investigation into his actions.

The meeting to “renew” their vote on an investigation on Gallien was first introduced on Tuesday. But that meeting was canceled just a few hours after putting it on the schedule.

