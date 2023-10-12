Charleston sees big jump in firefighter applicants amid better pay, recruiting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department said they are reaping the benefits of their increased recruiting efforts, with over double the number of applicants to their Fire Academy compared to last year.

Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh credits the over 600 applications to their boosted community outreach and engagement, but only a small percentage of those applicants will actually make it to the academy.

Applicants will undergo a written and physical test and interview process before they begin recruit school, cutting this year’s class from over 600 to 42, Julazadeh says.

New applicants begin 26-week journey

“I’ve always wanted to be able to help people,” Charleston Fire Department recruit Will Kuenzel says. “To be able to come here, and be able to help somebody on their worst day. If they’re dialing 911 that’s a bad day.”

Battalion Chief and Assistant Director of Training Alford Brewington says once accepted to the academy, the recruits begin an over 26-week recruit school. They start off with Emergency Medical Technician training and hazmat operations, where recruits learn to identify hazardous materials.

“It’s a demanding process, physically and mentally. The first eight weeks was EMT school which was probably the most stressful to date right now,” Charleston Fire Department recruit John Ward says, “I have no background in that, but I’ve gotten through it.”

Next, recruits begin Firefighter 1, where they learn how to search a room, throw a ladder, start a generator, and follow a hose.

“It’s four weeks of intensive, outside, putting on gear, wearing an air pack, crawling through tight spaces, learning how to be a fireman,” Brewington said.

Recruits will then move on to more classes including Firefighter 2, and Emergency Vehicle Drivers Training, and Rescuing Our Own, in which they learn how to rescue fellow firefighters in emergency situations.

Brewington says after all this training, the recruits will shadow a fire company. During this stage, they’ll learn from established firefighters about techniques specific to Charleston, like how to navigate historic, refurbished buildings.

“It can’t be just us working with the recruits, I need the buy-in of the rest of the people in the fire department,” Brewington says.

Next comes graduation, but even after that, the recruits are on a six-month “probationary” status before testing out and becoming an official city firefighter.

Charleston Fire Department recruit Jack Griffin says all the work has been worth it.

“The comradery is great, working together as a team, and accomplishing a goal,” Griffin says.

As of September 2023, only 2% of positions in the department were vacant, Julazadeh says. He credits the low rate to an increase in pay from the City of Charleston, as well as their recruiting efforts.

