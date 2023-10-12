SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Steady rainfall ending, cool & cloudy Thursday evening!

[Insert Caption Here]
[Insert Caption Here](Live 5)
By Dorien Minor
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will be allowed to expire this evening as our steady rainfall is beginning to taper off from west to east. Rainfall amounts since midnight have ranged between near an inch across our southern zones to near 3″ across portions of Williamsburg, Clarendon and Orangeburg Counties. Clouds and cooler conditions will remain with us to end the day with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s.

The work week will end with a drier day on Friday but scattered showers will still be possible. Under a mostly cloudy sky and a slightly weaker wind, highs should reach the mid to upper 70s. The final chance of rain will pass through Saturday morning with the arrival of our next cold front. Once the front passes, the rain chance will end and it’s all sunshine from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s on Saturday but will cool down with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. Expect cooler mornings next week with inland areas in the 40s.

TODAY: Rain Ending. Cloudy and Breezy. High 67. Low 65.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain. High 77. Low 69.

SATURDAY: A Few AM Showers. Partly Cloudy PM. High 82. Low 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74. Low 54.

