FIRST ALERT: Wet morning commute, drier weather ahead!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the wet weather that will impact any morning plans across the Lowcountry.

TODAY: Rain Likely This Morning. Slight Chance of PM Rain. Cloudy and Breezy. High 67.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: A Few AM Showers. Partly Cloudy PM. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

