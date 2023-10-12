FIRST ALERT: Wet morning commute, drier weather ahead!
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the wet weather that will impact any morning plans across the Lowcountry.
TODAY: Rain Likely This Morning. Slight Chance of PM Rain. Cloudy and Breezy. High 67.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain. High 78.
SATURDAY: A Few AM Showers. Partly Cloudy PM. High 84.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
