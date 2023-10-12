SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. power plant fined over emissions violations

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County power plant was ordered to pay nearly $100,000 after repeatedly violating emissions limits.

The State Department of Health and Environmental Control has fined Santee Cooper $99,000 after inspectors found that the coal-fired power plant in Georgetown failed to limit its SO2 emissions.

Sulfur Dioxide is a toxic chemical that can be harmful to people and the environment.

The findings show the plant failed to limit emissions for 137 days, consisting of 11 separate events in 2021.

The state-owned utility provider was fined nearly $23,000 for air pollution in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

