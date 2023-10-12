Goose Creek looks for resident feedback on walking, biking infrastructure

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek is looking for resident feedback on walking and biking infrastructure.

This survey will allow residents to share their thoughts on the city’s current infrastructure and what they think is needed to ensure safety and accessibility for all.

Having the ability to not depend on a car to get you to and from your daily needs is something Goose Creek is striving for.

Safer pedestrian crosswalks, improvements to existing sidewalks and asking for more multi-use paths are a few things officials expect to see feedback-wise.

The city is also looking at more connecting trails for convenient access for walkers and bikers.

“Every day we see people using those trails,” Goose Creek’s Special Project Manager Alexis Kiser said. “Walking, walking with strollers, biking, kids biking, so they are heavily used, and we would like to see them used more, so want to connect more people to those trails and to make them accessible, not only for the location but for all types of trail users.”

The survey is open through Nov. 3.

