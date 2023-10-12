Graham, Tecklenburg to attend ‘Charleston Stands with Israel’ event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City and state officials are gathering for an event being held in support of Israel during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg along with county and city officials and religious leaders will be joining together outside of the Charleston City Hall for the “Charleston Stands with Israel” event Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

“In recent days, the world has watched in horror as the ancient evil of genocidal antisemitism was once again loosed upon the world, and the streets of Israel ran red with the blood of the innocent,” Tecklenburg said. “As Charlestonians, we stand with those innocents. We stand with the Jewish people, here and everywhere. We stand with Israel.”

The Charleston Police Department is advising that a temporary road closure will be in effect for the portions of Broad Street between Meeting and Church Streets to facilitate the event. The closure is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Law enforcement personnel will be at the scene to manage the redirection of traffic, but officials do advise all drivers to seek out alternative routes during these hours to avoid potential delays.

